Enemy doesn’t dare attack Iran: Sayyari

“Enemy is still present but doesn’t dare face a powerful country; our Armed Forces enjoy full readiness. The enemy knows that the Iranian nation backs the Armed Forces and that people and Leader are united,” said the commander on Thursday in a local ceremony on commemorating Sacred Defense Week in Markazi province.

After the Islamic Revolution, enemies designed different plots such as terrors, the imposed war, and sowing discord between different ethnic and religious groups to stop the Revolution's growth, said Sayyari. “Today, they are busy designing different conspiracies with different approaches, but they have always failed.”

In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran. The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

Sayyari went on to elaborate on ‘what is the meaning of winning the imposed war?’. He referred to four points in his answer, saying, “First of all we preserved the Revolution with all our might … second, we maintained the territorial integrity of the country … next, the independence of the country was preserved and Iran is now an independent country with its own identity … [and finally] the identity of the Revolution was preserved despite enemies’ efforts to change its direction.”

“Today, the Islamic Iran is a regional power. We are a great missile power and despite all pressures and sanctions, we could manufacture aircraft,” he also added.

MNA/ 4722967