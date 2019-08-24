  1. Politics
24 August 2019 - 21:16

Judiciary chief hails Iran's military achievements

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has said that Iran’s military achievements are the embodiment of the ‘Yes, We Can’ slogan which has always been insisted on by the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Judiciary, Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments during his visit to an exhibition of Defense Industry held in Tehran to commemorate the National Government Week.

"Yes, We Can" slogan is manifested everywhere in the Exhibition of Defense Industry, according to the Judiciary chief, adding that the military achievements show that the sons of the country have put into force the instructions of the Leader, who is the commander in chief of all armed forces.

He added that the sons of the country have made the people more hopeful about the future while they have disappointed the enemies with the military achievements.

