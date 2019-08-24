US ‘inept’ admin. causes problems for all: Rouhani

“We employed all our might to establish good ties with worlds of East and West but a tenderfoot and inept administration, an inept enemy, made much trouble for our nation, regional people and its own nation,” Rouhani said on Saturday while renewing allegiance to the high ideals of the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) at his mausoleum.

“We will drive our enemies to despair," Rouhani vowed. "Our unity, efforts and resistance will disappoint them. Conspiracies of enemies will end when they realize they cannot damage the Establishment."

"Killing enemies' hopes is our great goal and our more important and major aim is to raise Iranian nation’s hope for the future. As long as this hope exists, we will continue this path," he stressed.

Sometimes, mistakes or delinquencies cause problems; however, they are sometimes imposed by enemies, said Rouhani elsewhere.

“Fortunately, despite all these pressures put on our people during the past year, we feel that the amount of problems has been decreasing in recent months,” Rouhani said, adding that according to data, monthly inflation rates are showing a downward trend. “But we are still dealing with the problem of inflation and should overcome this problem.”

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, adopting what it has called ‘maximum pressure policy’ on Iran. Washington has imposed different sanctions on Tehran, targeting the country’s revenues and banking ties at the core. Iran has labeled sanctions as a form of ‘economic terrorism’ as it is harming the ordinary Iranians as well. Tehran says it will resist in face of all these ‘bullying behaviors’ of the Trump administration, also warning the international community that US measures are undermining the power of multilateralism.

