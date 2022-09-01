US maximum pressure failed shamefully, leading nowhere

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the Seventh Summit of the World Assembly of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) which was held in Tehran on Thursday, President Raeisi called Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) a symbol of all goodness, the manifestation of all beauties in the universe, and the key to science, knowledge, ethics, justice, and spirituality for humankind.

Today, the world pays special attention to the school of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) because it is the school of justice as well as humanity, and fully rationality, he underscored.

Referring to the important role of the assembly, he underlined that this assembly can become a platform for communication among all the active groups in the Muslim world and various states.

President Raeisi noted that today, members of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly are ready for effective investment in various fields as well as scientific, cultural, and social connections and they can create a very good future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi said that today, it has been proven to everyone that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an invincible system and a power that will not surrender to the burden of domination.

As American officials have acknowledged, their policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation has failed in a shameful manner and it has led nowhere.

RHM/IRN84874799/President.ir