Leader appoints three religious jurists to Guardian Council

In his decrees on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei reappointed Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi and Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani as the members of the Guardian Council. Their six-year tenure will end tomorrow.

The Leader also appointed Hojjatoleslam Alireza A’rafi to fill another sit in the Council, which has been vacant since the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Danesh Zadeh Qomi (Momen) in February.

The Guardian Council is in charge of vetting election candidates for the presidency, Parliament and the Assembly of Experts. Ensuring the compatibility of the legislation passed by Parliament with the criteria of Islam and the Constitution is among other duties of the council.

The Council consists of 12 members: six religious jurists and six lawyers who are elected for a six-year term.

According to the Constitution, religious jurists are appointed by Leader and lawyers chosen by the Parliament.

