Jun 8, 2020, 5:42 PM

Iran planning to export Novorapid insulin in future: spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, in a tweet on Monday, announced that Iran plans to start exports of Novorapid insulin in the near future.

"Soon, having the production line of Novorapid insulin completed and launched in the country, Iran can stop imports and start exports of the product," he tweeted.

As he added, Iran spends a huge volume of forex, the biggest among other medical requirements, on imports of Novorapid insulin. 

The active ingredient in Novorapid is insulin. When Novorapid is injected, it is extremely fast-acting and works rapidly to normalize blood sugar levels. It typically begins working after 10-20 minutes and will last for between 3 and 5 hours.

