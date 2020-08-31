2nd Insulin Injection Pen production line inaugurated in Iran

In this inaugural ceremony, Mohammdreza Shanehsaz Head of IFDA emphasized on increasing the production of insulin injection pen in the country concurrent with the sufficient provision of injectable insulin needed by diabetic patients.

This drug is a biotechnological product which has saved about $20 million currency for the country, he said, adding, “production of this drug is an honor for the health system and also the pharmaceutical industry of the country.”

The pharmaceutical product, which has started to be produced in the country, is insulin glargine, a valuable product that was produced in Iran about a month ago and its product hit the domestic market and has been highly welcomed by doctors and patients, Shanehsaz underlined.

Earlier, Shanehsaz had revealed the inauguration of a new line for producing insulin injection pen, as licensed by a brand of a prestigious European company.

The first production line of “Glargine Insulin Injection Pen” was launched on June 21 through video conference in the presence of Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Saeed Namaki, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration [IFDA] Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz.

