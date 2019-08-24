FM Zarif to visit China, Japan, Malaysia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to China, Japan, and Malaysia in East Asia at the head of a delegation, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

The Asian tour, which will begin on Sunday, August 25, will be aimed at following up and implementing the Islamic Republic of Iran's active and balanced diplomacy, Mousavi said on Friday.

Bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues will be discussed in Zarif's meetings with the officials of the three countries, the spokesman added.

The Asian tour comes on the heels of Zarif's European tour to Finland, Sweden, Norway and France. Following his visit to Paris, Zarif tweeted that "Despite US efforts to destroy diplomacy," he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday. He also noted that he interviewed with Euronews, AFP, and France24 while in the French capital.

"Multilateralism must be preserved," Zarif stressed, then noting the next stops on his agenda to be China, Japan, and Malaysia after a day back in Tehran.

MNA/4699808/IRN83447852