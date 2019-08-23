Iran attends 2019 WorldSkills competition in Russia’s Kazan

The WorldSkills Kazan 2019 Opening Ceremony took place this evening at the Kazan Arena in the capital of Tatarstan, Russia, according to a report published on the 'worldskills2019' website.

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, addressed Competitors and audience in a speech delivered after the show.

This is the first time a WorldSkills Competition has been held in Russia or the CIS. The event is at the heart of the reforms of the skills training system across all 85 regions of Russia.

Close to 1,300 competitors from 63 WorldSkills Member countries and regions will compete in 56 skills. This will be the largest international event in Russia in 2019.

WorldSkills Kazan 2019 is expected to be the largest WorldSkills Competition ever held, and takes place during four days at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre. The event which kicked off yesterday August 22 will run through August 27.

Iran's deputy labour minister Soleiman Pakseresht is heading the Iranian delegation attending the world competition. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the event.

