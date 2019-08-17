Russia, France share common tasks of preserving JCPOA: Putin's aide

Speaking to reporters on Friday on the probable topics to come up in the meeting of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron Kremlin on August 19, the Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and Macron will also discuss the situation around Iran and its nuclear program.

According to TASS, Ushakov added "let me note that Russia and France share the common tasks of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and preventing an escalation of tensions between Iran and the US in the Persian Gulf and in general."

The Kremlin aide stressed that Russia would like to hold the Astana process (Russia, Turkey, Iran) summit as well. "We plan to hold this summit in the near future together with our partners. Practical work on the trilateral summit is in progress," he added.

KI/PR