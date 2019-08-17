Iran, Russia seek to expand cultural ties

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Russia Qahraman Soleimani hosted a meeting on Friday with several high-ranking Russian officials, including the Head of Russian Foundation for Supporting Art Denis Fan and Head of the Center for Art and Music Studies Azaliya Akhmatova and the Head of the Russian Culture Ministry's Office for Professional Artists and Education Irina Choikina.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for promoting cultural relations between the two countries.

Soleimani stressed the need to make use of the existing capacities between the two neighbors to devise better joint programs in a bid to improve the level of cultural cooperation between the two countries, quantitatively and qualitatively.

MNA/IRN83439511