UN backs JCPOA, emphasizes urgent need for ‘restraint, genuine talks’ in ME region

She made the remarks in a meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday and emphasized that UN supports Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran’s official nuclear title.

“Restraint and genuine dialogue are urgently needed in order to avoid a major confrontation, which would have disastrous consequences, even well beyond the region,” she added.

She termed the situation and condition in the Middle East region ‘complicated and problematic’ which can spread tensions and continuous crises in international arena.

Chef de Cabinet of the Secretary-General, Maria Luiza Viotti pointed to the recent events in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf and reiterated, “this deal is the only framework that includes Iran’s nuclear program and has won the international support.”

