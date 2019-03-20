  1. Politics
20 March 2019 - 17:06

‘Iranians never allow others to decide their fate’: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the nationalization of Iran’s oil industry in 1951, highlighting that the Iranian nation will not allow others to decide their fate.

Pointing to the nationalization of oil industry which then followed by a US-led coup in 1953, Zarif criticized some countries’ measures aimed at targeting the Iranian nation for exercising its own destiny. 

“This isn't the first time that #Iran has been targeted for exercising its right to decide its own destiny: 68 yrs ago today, parliament under democratically-elected PM Mossadeq nationalized our oil industry. A coup followed.”

“Iranians will never allow others to decide their fate,” Zarif wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi noted that the nationalization of oil industry shines in the history of the nation’s resistance against colonialism.

