Oscars: Iran selects ‘Finding Farideh’ for intl. feature category

'Finding Farideh' was selected as Iran's entry from the final list of nominees which included 'Castle of Dreams' by Reza Mirkarimi, and '6.5 Per Meter' by Saeed Roustayi.

‘Finding Farideh’ is a documentary about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now she overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family, and to find out about her Iranian identity and culture.

The documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals such as the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the US, and was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

It is also slated to take part at the 19th Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival in Russia from September 20 to 26.

Iran’s entry for the previous edition of the Academy Awards was Vahid Jalilvand’s ‘No Date, No Signature’, which failed to make it to the list of nominees.

Iran won the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film in 2017 for ‘The Salesman’ and in 2012 for ‘A Separation’, both of which directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

The 92nd Academy Awards are slated to be held on February 9, 2020.

