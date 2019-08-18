Aliens to leave region eventually: FM Zarif

In a meeting with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah in the Arab country’s capital, Zarif referred to the recent developments in the region and the US’ interferences over the Persian Gulf security, saying, “You and we [Kuwait and Iran] will remain in the region, but the aliens' will be gone.”

Referring to the importance of cooperation between regional countries, Zarif said it is necessary for the regional states to boost their cooperation in the face of the challenges in order to tackle them in the best way possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif referred to the "friendly and brotherly ties" between Iran and Kuwait and called for developing the relations.

Nawaf Al-Ahmad, for his part, underlined the necessity of preserving the regional interests, expressing Kuwait’s readiness for establishing cooperation and negotiations since it will benefit the security and stability of the region.

Zarif arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to hold talks with his counterpart and other senior authorities of the Persian Gulf country.

Earlier, Zarif discussed regional issues with members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship group following his arrival in the Persian Gulf country.

A wide range of topics, including the longstanding and close relations between Iran and Kuwait, the necessity of boosting cooperation among the Persian Gulf countries, regional issues such as those relating to Palestine, as well as the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were discussed at the meeting.

