Zarif says had good talks in Kuwait, to embark on Scandinavian tour soon

“Good talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince & FM. Praying for Emir's speedy recovery,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon at the end of his one-day visit to the southern neighboring country of Kuwait and meeting with the crown prince and his Kuwaiti counterpart earlier in the day.

Zarif added during the meetings with Kuwaiti high-ranking officials he had “stressed that Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors.”

The foreign minister further pointed out “after short stop in Tehran to brief President, embarking on Scandinavian tour.”

