Iran condemns mosque attack in Afghanistan

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack and offered condolences and sympathy to the Afghan government and nation, especially the families of the victims of the barbaric act.

"This act of terror and targeting defenseless worshippers who were saying their Friday prayers at God's House shows the nasty nature and vicious goals of terrorists to sow discord among Muslim people of Afghanistan and add fuel to the fire of insecurity and instability in this Muslim neighboring country," he said.

62 worshippers have been killed and more than 100 others wounded following multiple blasts at a mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Friday.

