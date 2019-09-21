  1. Politics
Iran slams Afghanistan suicide attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry in a statement has condemned the Taliban suicide attack in southern Zabul province on Friday, which left at least 39 people killed and 90 wounded.

In a statement late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced concern over the escalation of military conflicts and attacks on public services and civilian gatherings in Afghanistan, and condemned any operation that would endanger the lives of civilians, particularly women and children.

Mousavi then expressed hope that all forces with an interest in the future of Afghanistan would overcome the current difficult situation through peaceful means and without any foreign interference.

A car bomb explosion that the Taliban said targeted a nearby government intelligence department building in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, left at least 39 people killed and 90 wounded. The explosion happened outside a hospital gate nearby, where several women, children, health workers and patients were critically injured the blast.

