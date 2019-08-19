Larijani vehemently slams deadly terror attack at wedding in Afghanistan

In a Sunday message to President of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Ali Larijani expressed deepest sympathies with Afghan people, government and parliament over the terrorist attack.

A bomb attack targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital of Kabul left at least 63 people dead and more than 180 others injured on Saturday.

“These inhumane incidents which are aimed at creating insecurity and division among the Afghan people will never achieve the desired result of terrorists and their hegemonic supporters. And the resilient people of this country, as before, will continue to resist against conspiracies organized by foreigners,” reads Larijani’s message.

He also wished a quick recovery for the injured in the terrorist attack.

ISIL claimed the responsibility for the attack, noting in a statement that one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when emergency services arrived.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi severely slammed the perpetrators of the inhumane crime as "the enemies of peace and security in Afghanistan", saying that Afghanistan is passing through a difficult and crucial period, which is filled with numerous hardships.

