Iran, Russia to boost banking coop.

He made the remarks at “Khazar National Day” conference in Babolsar, Iran on Thursday.

Russian ambassador said, “Increasing banking transactions will result in increasing of trade between the two countries.”

Dzhagaryan added, “I hope that increasing in banking transactions will pave the way for further elimination of dollar from the two countries’ trade.”

He said that the level cooperation between Iran and Russia is high due to political will of the two sides.

Russian diplomat added, " A Russia economic delegation will visit Iran's northern provinces in near future in order to increase economic and trade cooperation between two countries."

