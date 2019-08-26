  1. Economy
26 August 2019 - 20:30

Russia provides various facilities for Iranian businessmen: envoy

Russia provides various facilities for Iranian businessmen: envoy

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zonnour in Tehran on Monday, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that Russia has provided Iranian businesspeople with various facilities hoping that mutual economic ties between the two countries will increase in the future.

He noted however that despite the two sides’ available facilities, the current mutual trade volume does not stand at a satisfactory level.

Referring to the talks held between Iranian and Russian parliament members, the Russian envoy hailed the warm and deep relations between the two countries.

The Iranian MP for his part, expressed hope that development of bilateral parliamentary ties would lead into expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Dzhagaryan informed on Sunday that banking systems of Russia and Iran will get connected in the near future.

He made the announcement in a meeting with  Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company Bahman Hosseinzadeh, noting that monetary transactions will be facilitated accordingly.

Calling for expansion of economic ties between the two countries, he added that the trilateral meeting among the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents is to be held in near future, where the three sides will explore the development of their ties.

HJ/ 83452583

News Code 149340

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News