‘Finding Farideh’ goes to Flahertiana filmfest. in Russia

The Iranian feature-length documentary will take part at the international competition section of the Russian film festival, competing with 13 more titles from France, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Russia and several other countries.

‘Finding Farideh’ is about an Iranian girl named Farideh, who has been adopted by a Dutch couple 40 years ago, and now she overcomes her fears and travels to her motherland Iran for the first time to meet three families who claim to be her real family, and to find out about her Iranian identity and culture.

The documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals such as the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the US, and was selected as best documentary at the 20th Iran Cinema Celebration in Tehran in September 2013.

The Flahertiana festival is named after the American filmmaker Robert Flaherty, and rests upon principles first used by the director in his ‘Nanook of the North’. These are films where the hero lives on the screen a part of his life directed by the author according to the laws of dramatic art, according to the festival’s website.

Since 2006 the festival officially became annual international documentary film festival with international competition jury and FIPRESCI jury.

The 19th Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival will be held from September 20 to 26 in Perm, Russia.

