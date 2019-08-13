‘The Sixth String’ goes to Indie-AniFest in S Korea

‘The Sixth String’ is about the life of Darvish Khan, a Persian classical musician and Tar player, who passed away 90 years ago in a car accident. He is known as the first victim of a car accident in Iran.

The animation had previously taken part at the 9th International Animation Film Festival (IAFF) Golden Kuker- Sofia in Bulgaria, and most recently won the best animation award at the 7th Shahr International Film Festival in Tehran.

The 15th Indie-AniFest, organized by KIAFA, Korean Independent Animation Filmmakers Association and co-organized by Indie-AniFest Executive Committee will take place in Seoul from 19th to 24th September, 2019.

Indie Ani-Fest is a festival that seeks to introduce wonderful, independent animation from Korea and Asia, offering diversity and opportunity as well as communication with the audience. The festival values ‘Independence’, ‘Experiment’, ‘Passion’ and ‘Vision’ in the selected films, according to the event’s website.

