Reading Film Fest in US to screen 5 Iranian titles

This year, the Reading Film Fest in Pennsylvania, US, is featuring five films made by Iranian directors. The films are:

‘Are You Volleyball?!’ by Mohammad Bakhshi, competing in the ‘Immigration & Refugees Block’

A group of Arab-speaking asylum seekers arrive to an English spoken country border and can’t keep going. They conflict with border soldiers every day until a deaf-mute baby becomes a catalyst for better communication between two groups.

‘Elephantbird’ by Masoud Soheili competing in the ‘Immigration & Refugees Block’

A mini-bus is on a journey across the mountains to Kabul. Each person on the bus has a reason to take this journey. An old man is traveling to give a turkey to his grandchild, as his last wish before dying. However, the main road is blocked by insurgents. They decide to use an alternative road, which is not very secure, and there is still the possibility of getting caught by insurgents.

‘Cradle of Silence’ by Mostafa Mehraban competing in the ‘Gender Issues – Shorts Block’

Rasoul has to deliver a cradle to his martyr friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern warzone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the warzone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

‘The Snail’ by Mohammad Torivarian competing in the ‘Gender Issues – Shorts Block’

Three young Iranian boys along with a smuggler are clandestinely smuggling across the Iran-Turkey border. The smuggler only passes males through the border. In the middle of the way, he suddenly realizes that one of the passengers is hermaphrodite.

‘Ako’ by Nabi Gholizadeh

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. Every product has a story and every porter has a secret. Ako does not want anyone to know his secret.

The Reading Film Fest will be held on 31 October – 9 November 2019.

