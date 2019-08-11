Iran runner-up at ‘Guardians of Order’: 2019 Intl. Army Games

The Iranian team, comprising a group of personnel from the country’s Border Guard Command, finished the event in Russia in the second place while the host grabbed the title.

Guardians of Order, held at the Alabino training ground and in the Patriot park from August 5 to 10, is one of the competitions under 2019 International Army Games.

In total, Guardian of Order competition includes four stages: shooting from regular small arms, overcoming an obstacle course, a patrol, as well as a team race to overcome natural barriers.

Teams from Iran, Russia, and Armenia participated in the competition.

The International Army Games, introduced by Russia, is underway (August 3-17) in ten countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

The annual competitions are aimed at defining the strongest military specialists from Russia and foreign countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants expected, according to the event’s website.

Last year, the Iranian teams gained one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in various contests and stood at the fifth place after Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

