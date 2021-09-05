Iran wins fifth place in Intl. Army Games in Russia

Grabbing 3 gold medals and a bronze medal among the 43 participating countries, Iran won fifth place in the 7th edition of the International Army Games.

The head of the Iranian delegation, Colonel Mohammad Reza Zavar announced the news late Saturday, adding that it was the best result achieved by the Iranian team in previous years.

Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Serbia, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan won first to tenth places respectively.

The seventh edition of these competitions was held in Russia with the participation of 12,000 participants from 43 countries including Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Serbia, Belarus, India, Algeria, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Armenia.

Iran won first place at Int'l Sea Cup Competitions in Iranian Anzali Port, and in the 2021 International Deep Diving Championships, as well as the Lord of Weapons Competition in Shahin Shahr, Isfahan.

The International Army Games also referred to as ‘War Olympics’, is an international military sports event, which aims to strengthen military-to-military cooperation between countries and trust between the participating nations.

RHM/IRN84460152