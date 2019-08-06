Iranian police takes part at Intl. Army Games’ ‘Guardians of Order’

In this round of the competition, which is held among the police units of the participating countries, the Iranian team will vie for the title with two teams from Russia and a team from Armenia.

The teams include eight members, two reserves and their supporting staff, and will contest at four different stages, namely, firing range, obstacle crossing, patrols race, and teams’ race.

The International Army Games, introduced by Russia, is underway (August 3-17) in ten countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

The annual competitions are aimed at defining the strongest military specialists from Russia and foreign countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants expected, according to the event’s website.

Last year, the Iranian teams gained one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in various contests and stood at the fifth place after Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

