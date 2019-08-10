Tokyo 2020 Volleyball Qualification: Iran 3-0 Mexico

Iran’s national volleyball team beat Mexico 3-0 on Saturday in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

This was Iran's second step towards the 2020 Olympics Games. The Iranian squad defeated Cuba yesterday 3-2 within the framework of the same competitions.

Iran is drawn in Pool E of the Intercontinental Qualification Tournaments alongside Russia, Cuba and Mexico. Top 24 teams in the FIVB ranking table will compete in this stage in 6 groups and only one team from each group will earn the direct quota to Tokyo.

Japan has already won its place in the event as the host and the five remaining teams will be determined in Continental Olympic Qualification tournaments from January 6 to 12, 2020.

For its last match, Iran will take on Russia tomorrow and if its wins, it will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

