Russia wins Iran, books 2020 Olympics ticket

This was the final match of Pool E where Mexico and Cuba were also playing. Both Iran and Russia had won previous games against Mexico and Cuba and this final match was of grave importance as its winner would win the table and Olympics quota.

Victor Poletaev led Russian to this win with 19 points while Iran’s Amir Ghafour recorded 17 points.

Iran still has a chance to secure Olympics quota as the team will participate in Continental Olympic Qualifying Tournaments which is going to be held in January.

Top 24 teams in the FIVB ranking table competed in this stage in 6 groups and only one team from each group earned the direct quota to Tokyo. At the end of the competitions on Sunday, Brazil, the United States, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Argentina won their groups to directly advance to the 2020 Olympics.

Japan has already won its place in the event as the host and the five remaining teams will be determined in Continental Olympic Qualification tournaments from January 6 to 12, 2020.

MAH/