Iran wins Cuba with dramatic comeback: 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Igor kolaković's men recorded a great comeback to win their first match in 2020 Olympic qualifiers which is underway in Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

Iran is drawn in Pool E of the Intercontinental Qualification Tournaments alongside Russia, Cuba and Mexico. Top 24 teams in the FIVB ranking table will compete in this stage in 6 groups and only one team from each group will earn the direct quota to Tokyo.

Iran will face off Mexico on Saturday before locking horns with Russia on Sunday.

The qualifiers kicked off today and go through August 11.

Japan has already won its place in the event as the host and the five remaining teams will be determined in Continental Olympic Qualification tournaments from January 6 to 12, 2020.

