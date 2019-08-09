US-led Persian Gulf coalition doomed to failure

Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, said on Friday that the US-proposed coalition will bear no fruit but sow insecurity in the region.

“Prior to the US’ interventions in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz affairs, every country used the waterway without any security issue,” Naghavi-Hosseini said, adding that however, the strategic passage was dragged into challenges as soon as the Americans started their illegal interferences.

He added that today, the Americans are trying to establish a maritime coalition under the pretext of safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz while themselves are the main players fomenting the tensions and insecurity in the region.

“They are not after maintaining security in the region but seek to stir up the conflicts,” he stressed.

Referring to the significant role of Iran in preserving the security of the northern parts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Naghavi Hosseini said, “Based on the legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is responsible for ensuring the region’s security, and every country should respect the legal status.”

He reiterated that the regional security could only be provided by regional countries, noting that foreign presence here would have insecurity and instability as its only concomitants.

Washington has developed a plan to create a military coalition to escort foreign vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz in the strategic Persian Gulf. However, key Washington allies Germany and Japan have refused to join, and France has expressed reservations about the US’ provocative initiative.

