Iranian nation’s resistance has confused enemies: MP

“Today the sworn enemies of the Islamic Establishment are puzzled by the way Iranian people behave and how they tolerate problems amid so many pressures and sanctions,” the Spokesman of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Mohammad Hossein Naghavi said at a local event in Tehran on Saturday.

“Today, we are in the midst of a great confrontation where all the dominant powers have lined up against the Iranian nation, imposing the harshest sanctions in history on the Islamic Iran,” he said.

Enemies are after creating insecurity in the region, said the MP, adding that these efforts have been managed and handled by Iran. “To confront enemies’ plots, we, in every position, should act like fighters in a war field and fulfill our responsibilities properly.”

Tensions in the region erupted after US implemented a series of hostile policies on Iran, namely the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, re-imposition of economic sanctions, deploying forces in the region, and designating IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization among others. Tehran says it doesn’t look for war but also stresses that it will strongly defend against any possible threats.

