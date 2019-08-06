US asks 60 nations to join coalition in Hormuz Strait, but only UK agrees

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the remarks in an interview with the Sky News on Tuesday, transcript of which is published on the official website of the US Department of State.

"...what we’ve asked 60-plus nations to do is provide assistance in securing and deterring – securing from and – excuse me, deterring from and securing the Strait of Hormuz so that commercial vessels can travel through there," Pompeo said.

The US secretary of state said Australia could joint its maritime coalition in a number of ways. While Germany reiterated Mon. that it will not join US maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz, UK is the only country so far that has agreed with the US plan. In the meantime, Australia has said that it is seriously considering joining the coalition as the second country.

While the US is trying to form a coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, Iran blames the US for rising tensions.

Iran shot down a trespassing US drone last month after it had violated the country’s airspace despite the US claim that the downed drone was flying above international waters.

Iran has stressed that it is the main protector and guarantor of the security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and that the security arrangements in the region have to be shaped by the regional countries themselves.

