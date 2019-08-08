Border security Iran's redline, VP Jahangiri says

The Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on Thursday in the inauguration ceremony of some projects finished by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation in Khorasan Razavi province.

Addressing the ceremony via video conference, Jahangiri said the borders are a redline for Iran and as the recent downing of a US drone in the Persian Gulf showed, Iran will give a firm response to any aggression on its borders.

In June, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone after it had violated Iranian airspace. Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran said it had retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

