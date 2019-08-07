Iran calls on India, Pakistan to use peaceful means to settle Kashmir dispute

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reacted to the current developments concerning the disputed Jammu and Kashmir regions, saying in a statement on Wednesday that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the recent decision by the Indian government regarding Jammu and Kashmir, and will take into careful consideration the explanations presented by both Indian and Pakistani officials about the recent developments.”

The Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, went on to add “the Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan, as its friends and regional partners, to take effective steps in line with the interests of the people of the region by using dialogue and adopting peaceful means.”

On August 5, India, through a presidential decree, revoked the special autonomy status of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country. The move has erupted protests all over Pakistan, while the Indian controlled Kashmir region is under lockdown. Pakistan and India both have a claim over Kashmir in its entirety and had three wars over the disputed territory.

