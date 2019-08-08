Iranian students rally in support of Kashmir Muslims

The protesters held up placards and chanted slogans calling on the international community to address the plight of Kashmiri Muslims, who have felt the brunt of Indo-Pakistan hostilities for three decades, Press TV reported.

Tensions have been running high in Kashmir since Monday, when New Delhi revoked Article 370, a constitutional provision that had come into effect in 1949 and grants special status to Kashmir, allowing it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposing a curfew on parts of it, arrested political leaders and shut down telecommunication lines.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. Both countries claim all of Kashmir and have fought three wars over the territory.

