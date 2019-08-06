  1. Politics
6 August 2019 - 19:08

Iran, Turkey officials ink MoU to increase border cooperation

Iran, Turkey officials ink MoU to increase border cooperation

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The commander of Iranian border guard command in the northwestern governorate of Maku, signed a MoU with the Provincial governor of Turkey’s Van province to promote good neighborliness and security on the shared borders.

Colonel Shirzad Hajizadeh, commander of Iranian border guard command in the northwestern governorate of Maku in West Azerbaijan Province, held a meeting with the Provincial governor of Turkey’s Van Province Mehmet Emin Bilmez in Maku on Tuesday, during which the two side stressed good neighborliness and security on the shared borders and signed a memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral border cooperation.

In the meeting, Hajizadeh said that the Iranian security forces spare no efforts to protect the borders, adding that both countries’ border guards will intensify their efforts to protect the security of the shared borders and fight against smuggling.

Mehmet Emin Bilmez, for his part, called for continuation of the visits and friendship between the two countries, saying that the exchange of visits and signed bilateral agreements will have positive role in enhancing security at the shared borders.

At the end of the meeting, the officials of the two sides signed the MoU which contains three paragraphs and decided to hold such meetings every 6-month in each other’s territories.

KI/IRN83427469

News Code 148564
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News