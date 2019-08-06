Iran to give special incentives for foreign investment in industries, mining

In a Monday meeting with a number of foreign investors active in the field of solar panels, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani discussed the many unique opportunities for investment in Iran’s industries and mining sector, saying “we will employ all legal incentives for an effective participation of all foreign investors in various parts of our country.”

Rahmani then noted the expertise of a German-Indian investment group in the field of solar panels and the launching of solar power plants, saying that the industry would give Iran great opportunities for the export of generated electricity.

The steel, copper and aluminum industries are rapidly expanding in Iran, Rahamni said, inviting all notable foreign investors to take part in the country’s industrial and mining projects.

The minister also noted that in the mining sector alone, there is a capacity of over 50 billion tons of minerals in Iran ready to be extracted, adding that this is a good opportunity for participation of domestic and foreign investors.

MS/IRN83426309