Foreigners with $250,000 investment in Iran to receive stay permit

Each foreigner, investing $250,000 in the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be granted with a five-year stay permit, he said, adding, “with the coordination made, it was stipulated that necessary information will be disseminated in this field.”

He made the remarks in a meeting held at the venue of the Interior Ministry late on Monday and pointed to the skyrocketing price of some goods in the country and added, “given the considerable decline in exchange rate, it is expected that responsible officials and organizations will take effective steps in line with stabilizing prices of products.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani Fazli referred to bartering goods with neighboring countries and added, “this issue was reviewed in an expert-level session, so that neighboring states requested to import goods from the Islamic Republic of Iran according to goods bartering plan.”

Non-allocation of currency is the most important reason behind the delay of goods in ports and customs, he said, stating, “of course, required currency has been earmarked and it was decided that Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will follow up the issue meticulously.”

MA/IRN83416876