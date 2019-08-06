‘Reset’ to have intl. premiere at AISFF in US

Written and directed by Ali Shams, ‘Reset’ will enjoy its first international screening at the first edition of Alder International Short Film Festival (AISFF) in the United States.

‘Reset’ is the story of those who have no one but themselves.

Alder International Short Film Festival (AISFF), dedicated to the celebration of short films, is a multi-day event dedicated to supporting filmmakers and giving them an opportunity to showcase their work in an effort to bring the most inspiring and impactful voices forward.

AISFF has been created to showcase both National and International works by emerging and established artists who are passionate about story telling via the art of film making, according to the event’s website.

The first edition of the event will be held on 26-29 September 2019 in Chicago, US.

