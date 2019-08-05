NETPAC award to be granted at Iran’s Khorshid Independent Filmfest.

Under a cooperation agreement between Khorshid International Independent Film Festival and NETPAC, the NETPAC award will be granted at the 7th edition of the Iranian film festival this year to recognize the quality of the best film chosen from the works of new Asia/Pacific directors.

The NETPAC Jury panel will comprise three members, including the founder and director of Khorshid Film Festival, Mehdi Yarmohammadi, and the other two selected by NETPAC secretariat.

The NETPAC award consists of a certificate given to the winner at the awards ceremony, presented by the president of the jury panel. In addition, information on the film and director (including sales and distribution sources) will be disseminated widely through NETPAC’s website, platforms and members worldwide.

Additionally, Mehdi Yarmohammadi and Khorshid International Independent Film Festival have become members of the NETPAC.

NETPAC is the leading platform for the discovery and promotion of Asia Pacific cinema. It was founded in 1990 in New Delhi. Its secretariat is now located in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Khorshid International Independent Film Festival, directed by Mehdi Yarmohammadi, is held annually in Tehran. The festival is regarded as a special event for independent experimental cinema in Iran.

The subject of the festival is free, with a focus on “respect for human beings and the world”.

The 7th edition of the event will be held in October.

