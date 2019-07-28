Iran has 60 knowledge-based firms working in ITS

Secretary of the Space Technology Development and Advanced Transportation HQ, Manouchehr Manteghi, said currently there are 60 Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups active in the field of intelligent transportation system (ITS).

ITS applies information and communication technologies to different modes of transport and traffic management with an aim to “enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.”

Manteghi added that many of the companies are currently working independently from one another, stressing the need for bringing them all under a unified sector. He said the number of companies working in ITS will surely increase after their unification.

“We intend to define unified goals and models in the field of ITS. If we work well, we can have a strategic plan ready within two years,” he said.

“In two years, we will have a comprehensive plan under which several mega projects in the ITS sector will be defined and executed,” he added.

