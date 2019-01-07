72-seat aircraft manufacturing underway

He pointed to the construction operation of this aircraft and said, “manufacturing this aircraft started in early 2017.

He put the current physical progress of manufacturing this advanced aircraft at about eight percent.

Announcing the operation date of this giant project depends on two important factors, he said, adding, “continuous and nonstop allocation of budget to this project is one of the most important factors in fully implementation of this project.”

He called on responsible officials to take effective steps in timely allocation of budget needed for the completion of manufacturing operation of this important project.

Winning international certificates is the second important factor in implementation of this project, he said, adding, “effective steps have been taken in this regard.”

Secretary of Headquarter for Development of Aeronautics Technology of Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Manouchehr Manteghi said, “expert engineers of knowledge-based companies have been hired in manufacturing this important project with the aim of delivering a complete domestically-manufactured product.”

MA/4506333