Iran doesn’t allow others to come close to its water borders: senior cmdr.

“We are not among those states who invade other countries and we are present in international waters based on international laws. But we don’t allow anybody to come close to our water borders,” he said Wednesday on the sideline of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran.

The remarks came as US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has not entered the Persian Gulf to avoid any confrontation with the Iranian forces.

“We are not one of those countries that can be easily deceived by Americans,” he highlighted, adding, “40 years have passed since the Islamic Revolution and we know them [Americans] very well and have tested them … We don’t need any negotiation with the US.”

He went on to say that US naval presence in the Persian Gulf is propaganda and part of enemies' physiological war, noting that US forces are present in the international waters based on international laws, just as Iranian forces are.

