Iran not embracing presence of foreign military in ME: MP

“Any measure which adds to the complications of regional developments will not help peace and security. We have always highlighted that we don’t embrace foreign forces in the region,” Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told ISNA on Tuesday.

“Presence of foreign militaries in the region is a clear example of interfering in other countries’ affairs,” he added.

Amid its attempts to trouble Iran’s foreign oil sales as part of its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, the US has announced plans to form a Washington-led maritime force to supposedly secure the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, which hosts considerable international oil shipments. Except for UK, many countries, including Germany, have refused to join the coalition which is believed to further escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

