Iraqi Nujaba congratulates Iran on downing US drone, seizure of UK tanker

Al-Shamri referred to Iran’s downing a US drone and a capturing of a UK oil tanker recently as two great achievements by Iran that showed the power of the Resistance Axis on the ground. He hailed Iran’s achievements as the achievements of the whole Muslims, including Iraqi Shias.

He added that congratulating Iran on its recent achievements is the main goal of his ongoing visit to Iran.

The Iraqi politician further said that the Shia community in Iraq have always contradicted with ‘foreign occupation’ and ‘domestic authoritarianism,’ adding while some parties tried to instigate the Shias against the Sunni Iraqis, their plot was thwarted by Shia influential clerics.

Al-Shamri also said that the Shia groups in Iraq have inflicted huge blows on the American occupiers in Iraq, citing the US CENTCOM which had once said that 80% of the damages on the American troops were from Iran-backed Shia groups.

The Iraqi al-Nujaba Movement spokesman put the number of American troops in Iraq at 11,000, saying their main mission is to fight groups allied with Iran and to keep an eye on Iran from Iraq.

He went on to criticize the speaker of the Iraqi parliament for obstructing the lawmakers’ attempts to expel American troops from Iraq.

Al-Shamri further noted that the Americans have not been able to establish military bases in Shia-dominated regions in Iraq as their presence will be challenged.

He went on to say that the al-Nujaba Movement is honored to follow the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, underlining that the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei will defeat the US hegemony.

KI/ISNA98051306525