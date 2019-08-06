Iraq source of pride for Islamic world: Velayati

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting in Tehran with an Iraqi al-Nujaba Movement delegation led by its spokesman Nasr al-Shamri.

“The existence of al-Nujaba Movement is of great importance and value and we are proud that such a faithful movement has managed to play a role in maintaining Iraq’s independence during the past years,” Velayati said in the meeting.

He went on to say that al-Nujaba Movement is one of the main pillars of the Resistance Front which didn’t let Zionists and other foreigners interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs.

“As long as Iran and Iraq are united and the Resistance Axis is in place, no power can stand against us,” he stressed.

Nasr al-Shamri told reporters after the meeting that Iran and Iraq enjoy a strong brotherly bond and that no country can undermine these close relations.

Iraq will never turn into a base for enemies’ forces to attack Iran, he highlighted, adding, “we will confront such a sinister plot with all our might.”

