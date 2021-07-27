Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

Asia:

Iranian Badminton Player Aghaei starts Tokyo Olympics with victory

Ebtekar:

Robert Malley: US interests damaged by Trump's maximum pressure on Iran

Etela'at:

US special envoy for Iran: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran defeated

Iraqi al-Nujaba movement: If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted

Javan:

Two Muslim athletes refuse to compete against Israeli competitors at Tokyo Olympics

Kayhan:

Iraqi al-Nujaba movement: If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted

US spent trillions of dollars in Iraq, Afghanistan wars in vain

RHM/