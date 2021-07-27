  1. Politics
Jul 27, 2021, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, July 27.

Asia:

Iranian Badminton Player Aghaei starts Tokyo Olympics with victory

Ebtekar:

Robert Malley: US interests damaged by Trump's maximum pressure on Iran 

Etela'at:

US special envoy for Iran: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran defeated

 Iraqi al-Nujaba movement: If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted

Javan:

Two Muslim athletes refuse to compete against Israeli competitors at Tokyo Olympics

Kayhan:

 Iraqi al-Nujaba movement: If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted

US spent trillions of dollars in Iraq, Afghanistan wars in vain 

RHM/

News Code 176603
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176603/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News