Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 27

Asia:
Iranian Badminton Player Aghaei starts Tokyo Olympics with victory
Ebtekar:
Robert Malley: US interests damaged by Trump's maximum pressure on Iran
Etela'at:
US special envoy for Iran: Trump's maximum pressure against Iran defeated
Iraqi al-Nujaba movement: If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted
Javan:
Two Muslim athletes refuse to compete against Israeli competitors at Tokyo Olympics
Kayhan:
US spent trillions of dollars in Iraq, Afghanistan wars in vain
