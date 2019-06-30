Recent US sanctions sign of Americans’ confusion, frustration

“These types of Americans’ actions indicate confusion, inability, desperation and lack of understanding about the Iranian society and the Islamic Ummah,” Hossein-Ali Amiri, Iranian Vice-President for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said about the recently announced US sanctions on the office of the Iranian Leader and some other high-ranking military officials.

Amiri added that the recent US sanctions proved to Iran that the US offer of talks is an empty claim.

He also pointed to US talk of sanctioning Foreign Minister Zarif, saying that sanctioning the top Iranian diplomat would further prove to Iran that offer of talks by the US is a big lie as sanctioning Zarif will shut the door on diplomacy.

The vice president described the Americans as dishonest. He said that the Leader in Iran is not just a government official but he is a ‘spiritual and religious’ figure.

Amiri added that followers of the Iranian Leader are not limited to geographical and political boundaries of Iran, noting that with sanctioning the Leader, the Americans put themselves against the Islamic Ummah.

He quoted President Rouhani as saying that the Leader does not possess any wealth outside the country, lambasting the Americans for lack of honesty in their words and actions.

The vice-president further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to deal with different scenarios, stressing that “we will defiantly act in a way that neutralizes or reduces the impacts of the sanctions.”

