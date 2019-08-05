Iranian academics urge Zarif, Rouhani to narrate consequences of trusting West

In the wake of the US’ move to target Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with sanctions, over 2,000 senior Iranian academics wrote an open letter to Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, calling on them to narrate the consequences of trusting the western countries.

“Now that the trustworthy Iranian negotiators have realized the disloyalty of the US and its European accomplices [to the international agreements], it is necessary that they narrate the consequences of their misplaced trust to the West for the Iranian nation, who have shown great patience for six years,” the letter said.

The university scholars also urged the top officials to put self-sufficiency, instead of relying on the West, high on their agenda to push the country’s development plans forward.

In its most recent hostility against Iran, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

MNA/FNA13980514000214